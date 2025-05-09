S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korean Missile Launch, Discuss Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan on Thursday shared their assessment of North Korea's latest short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) launch and discussed ways for trilateral coordination.Seoul's foreign ministry said the three sides' deputy nuclear envoys, during a phone conversation, condemned the missile launches as a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, and for posing a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.They agreed to keep tabs on Pyongyang's additional provocation, and continue their close coordination to sternly respond to the regime's provocations and threats based on the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance and the three-way security cooperation.Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected multiple rounds of various types of SRBM the North fired toward the East Sea from its eastern coastal Wonsan area between 8:10 and 9:20 a.m.The JCS said the missiles traveled up to around 800 kilometers, before falling into the East Sea.