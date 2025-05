Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met for an hour on Thursday afternoon, but failed to bridge their differences on the question of unifying the conservative bloc under a single candidate on the party ticket.Kim and Han began their second meeting at the National Assembly at 4:30 p.m., sitting down for talks in front of cameras for a live broadcast, but the meeting ended with no agreement.Their first meeting, held Wednesday evening, also ended to no avail.