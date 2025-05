Photo : Getty Images Bank

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) extended its winning streak to a third session Thursday, lifted by strong performances in battery and retail shares.The KOSPI rose five-point-68 points, or zero-point-22 percent, to close at two-thousand-579-point-48.Downward pressure remained as the U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, pointing to still higher inflation and elevated unemployment as key concerns.Battery stocks closed higher, with LG Energy Solution gaining one-point-55 percent and POSCO Future M rising three-point-one percent, while in retail, Shinsegae edged up zero-point-82 percent and Hyundai Department Store jumped five-point-08 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-78 points, or zero-point-94 percent, to close at 729-point-59.