Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the Seoul High Court who oversees management of the Seoul Court Complex will have former President Yoon Suk Yeol publicly appear for his insurrection trial the first time as he attends next week's hearing.The appellate court said on Thursday that Yoon, as the accused, is expected to enter the Seoul Central District Court for the hearing on Monday through the ground-level entrance at the west pavilion of the complex.An official at the court said the decision was made after a comprehensive review of matters discussed among key officials from the two courts on the situation regarding the premises of the court complex during the previous hearings.The former president, who is standing trial over allegations that he had led an insurrection through the December 3 martial law, had arrived and exited past hearings through the complex's underground parking lot.