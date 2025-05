Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast across most of the country on Thursday night, with showers beginning early Friday in the southernmost island of Jeju and the southwestern Jeolla region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), precipitation on Jeju and in the southern regions is expected to subside by Friday night, while likely continuing through Saturday in the central region.Up to over 200 millimeters are projected for Jeju, up to over 80 millimeters along the southern coast and near Mount Jiri, and up to 40 millimeters elsewhere in the country.The KMA forecasts torrential downpours on Jeju of up to 50 millimeters per hour.Morning lows on Friday are expected to range between ten and 15 degrees Celsius and daytime highs rising to between 15 and 20 degrees.