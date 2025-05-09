PPP Candidate Kim Files for Injunction to Stop Leadership from Pushing Campaign Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo filed for a court injunction on Thursday to stop the party leadership from forcing a merger between his campaign and that of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Appearing on KBS, Kim said he submitted a request to the Seoul Southern District Court for an injunction to confirm his candidacy, accusing the leadership of trying to change candidates by holding a national convention.Citing the party constitution, Kim argued that he holds authority over party affairs since being nominated as its candidate and he should make the decision about the national convention.Kim claimed the leadership has pressured him to join forces with Han, who has said he will not run for president should talks on the merger fall through by Sunday, the last day for registration.Meanwhile, Kim visited the office for the PPP presidential candidate set up at the party headquarters in Seoul’s Yeouido, five days after his primary victory.