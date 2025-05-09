Menu Content

Leaders from Russia, China Meet for Summit at Kremlin

Written: 2025-05-08 18:59:44Updated: 2025-05-08 19:01:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from Russia and China met for summit talks at the Kremlin on Thursday.

According to foreign media outlets, including AFP, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as his "dear comrade," as Xi called Putin his "long-time comrade."

The meeting came during Xi's four-day state visit to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day on Friday.

Putin said the two sides will firmly protect the historical truth and memory of World War Two, and respond to the present-day manifestation of neo-Naziism and militarism.

The Chinese leader said his country intends to take special responsibility as a global power along with Russia to stand against unilateralism and hegemonic harassment.

The two leaders, who held a videoconference and a phone conversation earlier this year, are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy, including a gas pipe project, Washington and Moscow's negotiation on Ukraine, and the Sino-U.S. tariff war.
