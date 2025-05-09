CIO Obtains Documents in Ex-Pres. Yoon's Alleged Interference in Marine Death Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption agency investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged interference in a probe into the death of a marine in 2023 during a heavy rain search operation reportedly obtained parts of relevant documents during a raid of the top office.According to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Thursday, the search and seizure at the offices of the presidential chief of staff and the national security adviser ended at around 4:30 p.m.The top office is reported to have voluntarily transferred the documents listed in the search warrant following a consultation between the two sides.The raid resumed Thursday morning after the CIO failed to execute the warrant the previous day.It is the first time that the agency was able to conduct the search as under the current law, raiding locations involving military and official secrets require permission from ones in charge.The warrant reportedly lists former President Yoon and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup as suspects on charges of power abuse and obstruction of one's exercise of right.