Photo : KBS News

The United States and Britain have signed a trade deal, the first such agreement since U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on his countries’ trading partners earlier this year.Trump announced what he called a “breakthrough deal” with the U.K. at the White House on Thursday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.The deal will lower the 25 percent tariffs on auto imports to ten percent for the first 100-thousand British vehicles imported into the U.S. each year.The agreement will open up the British market to American ethanol, beef, farm products and machinery.The baseline ten percent reciprocal tariff, however, will remain in effect for most U.K. imports.The British government said the 25 percent tariffs currently imposed on British steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. will be reduced to zero.