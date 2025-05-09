National Council of Judges to Meet to Discuss Supreme Court Ruling in Lee Jae-myung’s Case

Photo : KBS News

Judges across the nation will meet to discuss the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to remand the case of leading presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung back to the appellate court that previously overturned his conviction under the election law.The national council of judges said Friday that more than one-fifth of its members requested an extraordinary session, citing the need to discuss and establish a position on concerns regarding the judiciary’s political neutrality and the erosion of public trust in the judicial system.According to the rules of the council, if more than one-fifth of its members request an extraordinary session, the chairperson must convene one.The council, an assembly of judges representing courts across the nation, serves as a platform for expressing opinions or making recommendations on judicial administration and judicial independence.When necessary, it may request explanations or the submission of relevant materials from those responsible for judicial administration.