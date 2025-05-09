National Council of Judges to Meet to Discuss Supreme Court Ruling in Lee Jae-myung’s Case

Judges across the nation will meet to discuss the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to remand the case of leading presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung back to the appellate court that previously overturned his conviction under the election law.
The national council of judges said Friday that more than one-fifth of its members requested an extraordinary session, citing the need to discuss and establish a position on concerns regarding the judiciary’s political neutrality and the erosion of public trust in the judicial system.
According to the rules of the council, if more than one-fifth of its members request an extraordinary session, the chairperson must convene one.
The council, an assembly of judges representing courts across the nation, serves as a platform for expressing opinions or making recommendations on judicial administration and judicial independence.
When necessary, it may request explanations or the submission of relevant materials from those responsible for judicial administration.