The European Union has strongly condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch.A spokesperson for the EU foreign affairs and security policy division delivered the criticism in a statement posted on social media, saying the missile launch threatens security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and violates the UN Security Council resolutions.The EU then urged North Korea to halt its escalatory actions and return to diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that it detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles of various types from the city of Wonsan on the North’s east coast between 8:10 and 9:20 a.m.