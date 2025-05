Photo : YONHAP News

Academic experts and organizations representing older adults have proposed gradually raising the age at which a person can be considered “elderly” to 70 from the current 65.The chief of the Korean Senior Citizens Association and nine other experts made the proposal Friday at a press conference in central Seoul.The experts said that after six meetings starting in February, they have reached a consensus that adjusting the age is necessary for a sustainable social welfare system and for intergenerational coexistence.They said they have concluded that 70 is an appropriate minimum age for senior citizen status.The experts called for a new system that continually reviews and adjusts that age, taking into account factors such as health, public perceptions and economic participation rates.