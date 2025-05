Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) announced on Friday that the official campaign period for the 21st presidential election will begin May 12.Any registered candidate can campaign until June 2, the day before the presidential election.Candidates, along with some family members, election campaign managers and campaign staff members, can distribute business cards and post banners.But otherwise, political parties cannot promote their policies or political views, and they must remove existing banners by May 11.The NEC will post election posters submitted by presidential candidates in approximately 80-thousand designated locations nationwide and send around 26 million election campaign information kits to households.The commission will accept presidential candidate registrations Saturday and Sunday.