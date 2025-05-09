Tokyo: Thursday’s N. Korean Missile Test Involved KN-23, Used to Target Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani announced on Friday that one of the ballistic missiles North Korea launched into the East Sea on Thursday is believed to be the same type as the KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile launched in September 2023.According to Kyodo News and NHK, Tokyo’s defense chief explained that the missile that flew about 800 kilometers in an irregular orbit appeared to be the KN-23.He said North Korea is developing such tactical guided missiles to break through missile defense systems and stressed that such missile launches threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the international community.Kyodo News also reported that the KN-23 is very similar to the Russian Iskander missile, adding that Pyongyang provided the missiles to Russia for its ongoing war with Ukraine.North Korea on Thursday launched various types of short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area into the East Sea, with both the KN-25 and the KN-23 believed to be involved in the drill.