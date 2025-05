Photo : YONHAP News

As Seoul apartment prices continue to rise, the Sejong region is also seeing an upward trend in the run-up to the snap election.The Korea Real Estate Board announced its weekly price trend report for the first week of May on Friday, which saw Seoul’s apartment prices rising zero-point-08 percent, continuing an upward trend for the 14th straight week.Affluent parts of the city such as Daechi, Apgujeong and Jamsil saw the steepest rises.Apartments in Sejong City saw an upward trend for the fourth straight week amid Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s pledge to move the presidential office to Sejong.Meanwhile, apartment prices nationwide inched down zero-point-01 percent, continuing a seven-week decline.