Politics

Han Duck-soo Agrees to Accept PPP’s Decision on Presidential Campaign

Written: 2025-05-09 15:11:38Updated: 2025-05-09 17:19:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo has reiterated that he will accept whatever decision the People Power Party(PPP) makes about merging his campaign with that of its candidate, Kim Moon-soo.

A spokesperson for Han’s camp told reporters on Friday that they’ve left the decision to the PPP.

On Thursday and Friday the PPP conducted a public opinion poll and asked its members to vote on which candidate, Han or Kim, should represent the party in the upcoming election on June 3.

The proceedings wrapped up at 4 p.m. and the results were expected to be announced soon, with the poll and the vote by the party’s membership to count equally. 

Han’s spokesperson said the former prime minister will accept the results either way, adding that Kim and the PPP should decide. 

Regarding the possibility of a third meeting between Han and Kim, after their failed merger talks the previous day, the spokesperson said the possibility remains open.
