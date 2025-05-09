Lee Jae-myung’s Supporters, Detractors to Assemble in Seoul on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies will be held in downtown Seoul on Saturday both for and against a recent Supreme Court ruling in an election law case against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who now faces a retrial after the top court found fault with a not guilty verdict.According to the police on Friday, the group that led the movement to oust former President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a rally in support of Lee at Gwanghwamun at 5 p.m. on Saturday.The number of people registered to attend the rally is 100-thousand, and the group plans to march through downtown Seoul to protest what it sees as a political intervention by the Supreme Court.A far-right conservative group led by controversial pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon will hold a rally at 1 p.m. at Gwanghwamun to protest against Lee.A candlelight protest will also be held at 4 p.m. at Exit 7 of Seocho Station, near the Supreme Court, to demand punishment for the ten justices who made the decision to remand the case for a retrial.Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency issued a rally restriction notice Thursday, prohibiting tractors from entering roads in Seoul.