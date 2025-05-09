S. Korea Welcomes Pope Leo XIV’s Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected pope, becoming the first pontiff from the United States. The 69-year-old pontiff from Chicago appeared on the balcony and said, “Peace be with all of you,” addressing a huge crowd of cheering Catholics. Acting President Lee Ju-ho welcomed the news, saying Pope Leo’s first message will serve as an invaluable guide to resolving international conflicts.Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: As white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, crowds in St. Peter’s Square cheered for the new pope.Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, was elected the first pope from the United States on Thursday.The new pontiff took the name Leo XIV.In his first words from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, he said, “Peace be with you.”[Sound bite: Pope Leo XIV (Italian-English)]"Peace be with all of you! Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of theRisen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for God's flock. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your heart, to reach your families, to all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole earth. Peace be with you!The pope spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal in 2023.[Sound bite: Pope Leo XIV (Italian-English)]“This is the peace of the risen Christ, a disarmed peace and a disarming peace. Humble and persevering, it comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally. We still keep in our ears that weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing in Rome.”Over in South Korea, acting President Lee Ju-ho sent a congratulatory message to Pope Leo XIV on Friday, saying he is confident that the message of love of mankind and peace that the new pontiff conveyed in his first speech will serve as an invaluable guide to resolving international conflicts.Lee then expressed hope that South Korea and the Vatican will further boost bilateral cooperation and exchanges.In a congratulatory message, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul said he is confident that the new pope will actively proclaim God’s mercy and justice at a time when the world is desperate for peace and in serious conflict and when society is in need of human dignity and the sanctity of life more than ever.Venerable Jinwoo, the head of the nation’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, said in a congratulatory message that he hopes the spirit of peace and solidarity reflected in Pope Leo’s first speech will spread throughout the world to reach those who are suffering.Pope Leo XIV is expected to visit South Korea in 2027 given that his predecessor, Pope Francis, had chosen Seoul as the host of 2027 World Youth Day.Pope Leo XIV previously visited South Korea in 2002, 2005 and 2008 while serving as the leader of the Order of Saint Augustine.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.