Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho sent a congratulatory message to Pope Leo XIV on Friday, saying he is confident that the message of love of mankind and peace that the new pontiff conveyed in his first speech will serve as an invaluable guide to resolving international conflicts.Lee then expressed hope that South Korea and the Vatican will further boost bilateral cooperation and exchanges.The government plans to send a delegation to attend the Mass that will be held soon to formally install the new pope.