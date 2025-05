Photo : YONHAP News

Some 83-hundred students in the nation’s 40 medical schools will have to repeat a year while some 40 will be expelled for failing to return to school.The education ministry unveiled the estimate on Friday after reviewing data submitted by the nation’s medical schools earlier on Wednesday.According to the collected data, eight-thousand-305 students, or 42-point-six percent of all students in the 40 med schools, are set to be slapped with class repetition while 46 students, or point-two percent of total students, will be expelled.The ministry said such steps are in line with the school regulations of each medical school, adding that each school will handle the class repetition and expulsion cases in line with principles.The ministry said it will place top priority on protecting the right to learn of the students who have returned to school.