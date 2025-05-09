Abductee Families Resume Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing families of South Koreans abducted by North Korea resumed launching anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border in balloons after eleven days.The Association of the Families of Those Abducted by North Korea said on Friday that it floated three latex balloons carrying the leaflets the previous night from a border area in the eastern Gangwon Province.The leaflets attached to one of the helium-filled balloons were around one-thousand pieces of information about seven abductees, such as their photos, how they were kidnapped by the North, as well as a call for their repatriation.Choi Seong-ryong, the group’s chief, said one of the three balloons carried a GPS signal transmitter and that it was tracked down to south of Kumgang County in the North's Kangwon Province.The group, which made a surprise move on April 27 to fly similar leaflets from Paju, Gyeonggi Province amid opposition from the local government and civic groups, said it intends to continue the activity.