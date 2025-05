Photo : YONHAP News

The state election watchdog has prohibited the conservative People Power Party(PPP) from releasing the outcome of its poll conducted to choose between its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, and independent preliminary candidate Han Duck-soo.PPP Secretary General Lee Yang-soo said Friday that the National Election Commission(NEC) cited a provision in the Public Official Election Act that prohibits the release or reporting of polling results conducted by a party or candidate until voting ends on Election Day.Lee said he is only allowed to say that the results have come out during a general assembly of PPP representatives.Between 5 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday, the PPP leadership asked party members and the public whether they prefer Kim or Han as the candidate to represent the conservative bloc.