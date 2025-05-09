Judges to Discuss Top Court's Reversal of DP Candidate Lee's Acquittal over Election Law Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

Judges from across the country will gather later this month to discuss the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s reversal and remand of the acquittal of liberal Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in his election law violation trial.Kim Ye-young, chair of the judges' association, notified judges nationwide about the extraordinary meeting starting 10 a.m. on May 26.While focusing on the damage to confidence in the judiciary and the infringement on the courts' autonomy, attendees are expected to discuss whether to express regret over the top court's unprecedented speed in its judgment, sparking doubt over its neutrality.The judges are also expected to discuss whether the DP's demand for the resignation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de infringes on the judiciary’s autonomy.The upcoming meeting was convened after an association member conducted an unofficial vote in a group chatroom, after which the proposal won the necessary support from at least one-fifth of 126 members in support of a meeting.