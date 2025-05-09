Court Dismisses PPP Candidate Kim's Filing of Injunction to Stop Push for Candidacy Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court dismissed conservative People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo's filing of an injunction to stop the party leadership from forcing a merger between his campaign and that of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday dismissed Kim's request for it to confirm his candidacy, after he accused the party leadership of trying to change candidates by holding a national convention.The court also dismissed Kim's request to prohibit the party from holding the convention.Earlier, the PPP leadership announced plans to convene the national committee on Thursday or Friday this week, and the convention on Saturday or Sunday, in anticipation of unifying the two candidates representing the conservative bloc.Separately, the court dismissed the filing of an injunction by seven of the party's regional consultative body chiefs to ban the national committee gathering and convention in support of Kim.