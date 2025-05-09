Putin Meets with N. Korean Delegation at Victory Day Anniv. Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a North Korean delegation during a military parade in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.Following his speech and the parade at Moscow's Red Square on Friday, Putin stepped down from the podium to shake hands with the Russian military's top commanders standing in line.The Russian leader also shook hands with Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the Korean People's Army General Staff and four other members of the North's military delegation, as well as Sin Hong-chol, the regime's top diplomat in Russia.Putin said he hopes for good things to happen to the North Korean troops, while Kim, a general known to be leading troops deployed to fight against Ukraine in support of Russia, congratulated the former over the celebrations.Kim, along with Ri Chang-ho, head of the North's Reconnaissance General Bureau, and Sin Kum-chol, director of the General Staff's Operations Bureau, were sanctioned by both the U.S. and European Union for leading the troops to Russia.