Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Putin Meets with N. Korean Delegation at Victory Day Anniv. Parade

Written: 2025-05-09 18:58:49Updated: 2025-05-09 19:01:18

Putin Meets with N. Korean Delegation at Victory Day Anniv. Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a North Korean delegation during a military parade in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Following his speech and the parade at Moscow's Red Square on Friday, Putin stepped down from the podium to shake hands with the Russian military's top commanders standing in line.

The Russian leader also shook hands with Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the Korean People's Army General Staff and four other members of the North's military delegation, as well as Sin Hong-chol, the regime's top diplomat in Russia.

Putin said he hopes for good things to happen to the North Korean troops, while Kim, a general known to be leading troops deployed to fight against Ukraine in support of Russia, congratulated the former over the celebrations.

Kim, along with Ri Chang-ho, head of the North's Reconnaissance General Bureau, and Sin Kum-chol, director of the General Staff's Operations Bureau, were sanctioned by both the U.S. and European Union for leading the troops to Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >