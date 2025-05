Photo : YONHAP News

Some airline operations are being disrupted due to a strong wind advisory on the southernmost island of Jeju.According to Jeju International Airport, 79 out of 506 domestic and international flights were canceled as of 5 p.m. Friday, while some 130 others were delayed.Airport officials said a “caution” level alert was issued to support affected passengers, and a response team was set up according to the relevant manual.Passenger ships were also canceled, such as those connecting Jeju to Wando and Jindo islands.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to ten millimeters of rain throughout Jeju until late Friday, with strong winds to persist through Saturday.