Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim praised the Soviet army and people's victory over fascism.Kim reaffirmed the North's "unwavering" commitment to "steadily consolidate and develop the long tradition of the two sides' relations, noble ideological foundation and the invincible alliance."The North's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who accompanied Kim on the visit said, it was a clear demonstration of North Korea's strong will to promote regional peace and security through the two sides' camaraderie, which has evolved into "long-standing strategic relations."Kim was also accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae.