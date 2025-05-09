PPP Moves to Replace Presidential Candidate after Merger Talks Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative People Power Party(PPP) has begun the process of replacing its presidential candidate after talks to unify the bids of Kim Moon-soo and independent contender Han Duck-soo fell apart.Chief spokesperson Shin Dong-wook told reporters at the National Assembly on Saturday that the party’s emergency committee has decided to cancel Kim Moon-soo’s candidacy and begin a new registration process to select a replacement.Kim lost his candidacy just seven days after being nominated at the party convention on May 3.Shin explained that once the new process is complete, Han Duck-soo is expected to submit his application to join the party. Then, the emergency committee will begin the official procedure to nominate a new candidate.He added that the party plans to revoke Kim’s candidacy and register a new one by the end of Saturday night.Once the process wraps up, the party will hold a vote among its members later in the day.Depending on the results, the emergency committee will submit the candidate replacement plan to the national committee meeting set for Sunday. If it passes with a majority vote, Han will officially become the party’s new nominee.Earlier on Friday night, PPP lawmakers held a general meeting and agreed to grant the emergency committee full authority to handle the candidate replacement process.