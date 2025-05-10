PPP Begins Unprecedented Process to Replace Presidential Candidate

Photo : KBS News

The People Power Party has launched an unprecedented process to replace its presidential candidate, just one week after nominating former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo on May 3.The decision comes after merger talks between Kim and independent contender Han Duck-soo collapsed on Friday night, prompting party leaders to move forward with a forced replacement.Early Saturday morning, the PPP held meetings of both its emergency committee and election management committee. They approved measures to cancel Kim’s nomination, begin procedures for Han’s party membership, and register him as a new candidate.Election committee chair Lee Yang-soo later announced on the party's website that Han had officially registered as the PPP’s presidential candidate, citing Article 74-2 of the party constitution and Article 29 of its candidate selection rules.Before that, Lee issued a formal notice canceling Kim’s nomination and opened a one-hour registration window, from 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., for new candidate applications.The party is holding a vote among its members on Saturday to approve or reject the switch. Based on the result, the final nomination will be confirmed at a national committee meeting on Sunday.