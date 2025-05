Photo : KBS News

The liberal Democratic Party(DP) has slammed the conservative People Power Party(PPP) for pushing to change its presidential candidate overnight.In a written briefing on Saturday, Hwang Jung-a, spokesperson for the DP's election committee, called for the PPP to be dissolved.Hwang accused the PPP of violently stealing the candidacy from Kim Moon-soo and handing it over to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, whom she described as a "proxy for former President Yoon Suk Yeol."She claimed that all of the PPP's primary candidates are now victims of fraud, and said the conservative party has degenerated into "a party of the December 3 insurrection and a force of coup d'état."Urging the PPP to dissolve itself, Hwang said the party, which calls itself the "People Power Party," has become nothing more than the "people's shame."