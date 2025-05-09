PPP Primary Candidates, Reps. Outside Pro-Yoon Faction Protest Candidacy Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Primary candidates and members of the conservative People Power Party(PPP) who are not aligned with former President Yoon Suk Yeol have protested the party leadership's push to change its presidential candidate.On social media Saturday, former PPP leader and primary candidate Han Dong-hoon said the pro-Yoon forces snatched the candidacy from Kim Moon-soo overnight to hand it to their preferred candidate, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Han criticized the process, claiming it was done in a way that prevented other contenders from entering the race. He said, "Even North Korea doesn't operate like this."Another primary candidate Hong Joon-pyo said the nation's conservative party has "ceased to exist." Meanwhile, Ahn Cheol-soo said the "coup-like" decision will go down as a "shameful chapter" in the history of democratic political parties.Six-term PPP lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae also voiced concern, saying that selecting a candidate without holding a televised debate or any form of vetting would be an unprecedented move—one that could deeply divide the party and threaten its existence.