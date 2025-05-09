KBS Poll: 48% of S. Koreans Favor DP's Lee as Presidential Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

With just 24 days to go until the June 3 presidential election, 48 percent of the South Korean people say they favor liberal Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.According to a poll commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from Tuesday to Thursday, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo came in second at 19 percent, followed by the conservative People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo at 14 percent.Five percent favored Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party, while eleven percent said they either did not support any candidate or were undecided.In a hypothetical three-way race between the DP's Lee, the PPP's Kim, and the Reform Party's Lee, support stood at 49 percent, 29 percent, and seven percent, respectively.In a separate three-way matchup between the DP's Lee, former Prime Minister Han, and the Reform Party's Lee, they were favored by 49 percent, 33 percent, and six percent, respectively.When asked whether Han and PPP candidate Kim should unify to represent a single conservative contender, 48 percent said yes, while 39 percent said it wasn't necessary.The poll had a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.