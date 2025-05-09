N. Korean Leader Attempts to Justify Troop Deployment to Russia-Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attempted to justify the deployment of troops to support Russia in its military offensive against Ukraine.State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released the text of Kim’s speech delivered during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.In his speech, Kim said he ordered to send the troops to Russia to help “liberate” the front-line region of Kursk, claiming it was part of North Korea’s commitment under a mutual defense treaty signed with Moscow last year.Accusing Ukraine of invading Russian territory, Kim said the Ukrainian puppet forces will "become more recklessly brave" if their blunt military actions against a nuclear power's territory is left neglected.Referring to the South Korean military as "the top-class stooge" for the United States, Kim said it will also seek to increase its "reckless bravery."