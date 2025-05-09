Europe to Seek Special Tribunal to Prosecute Putin for Military Offensive in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Europe will seek to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.The European Commission, the Council of Europe, and Ukraine announced the initiative on Friday in the western Ukranian city of Lviv, with delegations from 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, taking part.The plan for the special tribunal will be put to an official vote on Wednesday during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog comprising 46 member countries.The EU said the tribunal would be established once it secures support from at least two-thirds of the member states.If launched, the tribunal would have the authority to investigate, indict, and try over the offense of invasion of another country, including efforts to enforce political and military control.Those found guilty could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and their assets would be subject to confiscation.