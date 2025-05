Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-three-magnitude earthquake was reported in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the quake struck at around 1:19 p.m., with the epicenter located five kilometers north-northeast of Yeoncheon at a depth of nine kilometers.Authorities have urged the public to stay alert, warning that aftershocks may follow in the affected area.Tremors with an intensity of magnitude 4 were felt in Yeoncheon, while magnitude 3 tremors were reported in nearby Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Cheorwon in Gangwon Province.The Gyeonggi-do Northern Fire Services said they received a total of 12 quake-related reports, but no injuries or property damage have been reported.