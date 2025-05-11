PPP Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo Registers for June 3 Election

Photo : KBS News

The People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, registered his candidacy with the state-run election watchdog on Sunday for the June 3 presidential election.Kim visited the National Election Commission in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday morning to complete the registration.Following the registration, Kim told reporters that he feels a heavy sense of responsibility as the party's presidential candidate, vowing to win the election and do his best to make South Korea a greater country.He also thanked party members for voting down the proposal to replace him with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the party's presidential candidate.Kim said that Han is scheduled to visit him on Sunday and expressed his commitment to overcoming the national crisis together with Han, who possesses extensive experience and insight.The NEC will close candidate registration at 6 p.m. on Sunday before assigning numbers to the candidates, with official election campaigning set to begin on Monday.