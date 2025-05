Photo : YONHAP News

The camp of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated on Sunday that Han "humbly accepts" the People Power Party’s decision to vote down his presidential candidacy and will assist the party's candidate, Kim Moon-soo, in his campaign.Lee Jung-hyun, a spokesperson for Han's camp, made the remarks during a press briefing on Sunday, a day after party members voted against replacing Kim Moon-soo with Han as the presidential candidate.The spokesperson confirmed that Han will visit Kim to congratulate him on his candidacy and offer words of encouragement for a successful election campaign.Lee further stated that Han fully respects the outcome of the party members' vote.The conservative party on Saturday conducted an all-party vote via an automated phone survey to determine whether to replace Kim with Han, but a majority of party members voted against the switch.