Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gallup: DP's Lee 52.1%, PPP's Kim 31.1%, Ex-PPP Chair Lee 6.3%

Written: 2025-05-11 13:29:44Updated: 2025-05-12 12:36:09

Gallup: DP's Lee 52.1%, PPP's Kim 31.1%, Ex-PPP Chair Lee 6.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds a solid lead, securing over 50 percent of support in a three-way race against People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok.

In a nationwide survey of one-thousand-508 adults conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 52-point-one percent of respondents selected Lee Jae-myung as their preferred candidate for the June 3 presidential election.

People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo placed second with 31-point-one percent, followed by former PPP Chair and New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok with six-point-three percent.

Support for both Lee Jae-myung and Kim increased compared to the previous week, rising by five-point-five and three-point-three percentage points, respectively, widening the gap between them to 21 percentage points.

Additionally, 55-point-eight percent of respondents expressed a preference for a candidate from the previous opposition bloc to win the next presidential election, while 39-point-two percent favored a candidate from the previous ruling bloc.

The survey was conducted with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >