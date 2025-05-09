Gallup: DP's Lee 52.1%, PPP's Kim 31.1%, Ex-PPP Chair Lee 6.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds a solid lead, securing over 50 percent of support in a three-way race against People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok.In a nationwide survey of one-thousand-508 adults conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 52-point-one percent of respondents selected Lee Jae-myung as their preferred candidate for the June 3 presidential election.People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo placed second with 31-point-one percent, followed by former PPP Chair and New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok with six-point-three percent.Support for both Lee Jae-myung and Kim increased compared to the previous week, rising by five-point-five and three-point-three percentage points, respectively, widening the gap between them to 21 percentage points.Additionally, 55-point-eight percent of respondents expressed a preference for a candidate from the previous opposition bloc to win the next presidential election, while 39-point-two percent favored a candidate from the previous ruling bloc.The survey was conducted with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.