S. Korea, US Hold Joint Maritime Drills in East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The navies of South Korea and the United States conducted joint maritime drills in the East Sea, the South Korean Navy announced on Sunday.The four-day joint exercise, which began on Thursday, involved approximately ten warships and ten aircraft from South Korea, including the Aegis-equipped destroyer Yolgok Yi I and a P-3 maritime patrol aircraft. The U.S. Navy participated with the Aegis destroyer USS Lawrence (DDG) and a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.During the drills, South Korean and U.S. naval forces simulated a complex scenario in which an enemy launched simultaneous provocations from the sea, underwater, and air. The exercise focused on swiftly neutralizing these threats using joint assets.The training also included a Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces drill, aimed at preventing North Korean special operations forces from infiltrating southward across the Northern Limit Line.Additionally, the allies conducted joint anti-submarine warfare training, practicing detection, identification, tracking, and elimination of enemy submarines attempting underwater infiltration.