Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited South Jeolla Province on Sunday, seeking voter support in a traditional stronghold of his party.During a stop in Hwasun County, Lee vowed to suppress anti-historical and anti-democratic forces and to build a nation where the people are respected as its true masters.He also outlined his policies for the agricultural, forestry and livestock sectors, pledging to develop agriculture as a national strategic industry and to stabilize rice and crop prices through amendments to the Grain Management Act.Lee is scheduled to visit Gangjin, Haenam, and Yeongam counties in South Jeolla Province on Sunday, with official election campaigning set to begin on Monday.His campaign will officially kick off at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday morning.