7 Candidates Register for June 3 Presidential Election

A total of seven candidates have registered to run in the June 3 presidential election.The National Election Commission announced the seven candidates and assigned numbers to them on Sunday after the two-day registration period ended at 6 p.m.The liberal Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung was assigned the No. 1 spot on the ballot, followed by Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party was the No. 4 candidate.Candidate numbers are assigned in the order of the number of seats a party holds in the National Assembly, and the No. 3 spot was left vacant because the Rebuilding Korea Party chose not to field a candidate.Two minor party candidates and two independents also registered to run.Kim registered his candidacy with the election watchdog on Sunday after party members voted down a motion to replace him with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in an automated phone survey the previous day.