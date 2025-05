Photo : KBS News

Lee Ok-seon, a victim of Japanese military sexual slavery during World War II, died Sunday at the age of 97.According to the House of Sharing, a home for survivors of wartime sexual slavery, Lee died at a long-term care facility in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at 7:07 p.m. Sunday.Lee was transferred from the shelter to the facility in March of last year after her health deteriorated.Born in Busan in 1928, Lee was taken to China at the age of 15 and endured three years of ongoing sexual violence as a “comfort woman” for the Japanese military.She continued to live in China and only returned to South Korea in 2000.Of the 240 victims of wartime sexual slavery registered with the South Korean government, only six are still alive.