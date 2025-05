Photo : KBS News

The official campaign period for the June 3 presidential election begins Monday, with seven hopefuls vying in the race.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), the 22-day campaign period begins Monday and continues until 12 a.m. on Election Day.Candidates can put up election posters and banners, send out promotional leaflets, and distribute name cards during this time.Voters can check the top ten policies and pledges of the candidates on the NEC’s website.Overseas voting will take place May 20 to 25, and ballots will be printed starting May 25.Early voting will be held May 29 and 30, and the main voting period is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3.