Kim Moon-soo Visits Garak Market in Seoul as First Campaign Stop

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo kicked off his official campaign for the June 3 election at a traditional market in Seoul on Monday.Kim visited Garak Market in southern Seoul around 5 a.m. and vowed to become a president for the markets, the public good and the economy, and a president who leads the country to prosperity.Kim said he picked the market as his first campaign stop because markets are the core of the economy, adding that he was seeking inspiration on how to turn around the current economic stagnation crisis.Commenting on the party’s failed bid to replace him with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as its presidential candidate, and the conflicts surrounding that move, Kim said it was not fighting for the sake of fighting but rather a foundation for stronger unity, greater solidarity and a step forward for the party.Kim will attend a meeting of the party’s central election committee before visiting the Daejeon National Cemetery, the party’s Daejeon office and Daegu’s Seomun Market in the afternoon.