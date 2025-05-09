Ex-President Yoon Walks into Court to Attend Third Hearing of Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for the third hearing in his criminal insurrection trial on Monday, walking into the courthouse in full view of the public for the first time instead of using a private underground entrance.The impeached president arrived at the west wing of the Seoul Central District Court at 9:55 a.m. for the 10:15 a.m. hearing.Yoon stepped out of a black vehicle with a stern expression and headed directly into the courthouse, without stopping at the so-called photo line.The disgraced former leader did not respond when reporters asked whether he intended to apologize for declaring martial law and whether he considered himself a proponent of liberal democracy, given that he was the first South Korean president to impose martial law since the days of military governments.It is the first time Yoon has been seen in public before attending his criminal trial, as he was allowed to use a private underground entrance for the previous two hearings.But court authorities denied Yoon’s request to use the underground entrance for the third hearing.