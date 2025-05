Photo : KBS News

Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor New Reform Party, kicked off his official campaign early on Monday at a national industrial complex in the southwestern city of Yeosu.Lee visited the industrial complex in South Jeolla Province at 12 a.m., vowing to dedicate himself to South Korea’s progress and resurgence day and night if he wins the election on June 3.He continued that if he is elected, his government will reshape the country’s politics, bringing together people with different visions for the future and fostering truly productive discussions.Lee, who is also a former People Power Party leader, planned to travel to Seoul in the morning to hold a press conference at the National Assembly and visit Yonsei University.In the evening, Lee intends to woo voters in the Gwanghwamun area in Seoul.