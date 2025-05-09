Lee Jae-myung Launches Presidential Campaign at Gwanghwamun

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung launched his official campaign for the June 3 election in central Seoul on Monday, the first day of the 22-day campaign period.Lee appeared at Cheonggye Plaza in the Gwanghwamun area in the morning in front of some 20-thousand supporters, according to the party.Lee said this presidential election is not a contest between the Democratic Party and the People Power Party, but rather a battle against the entrenched elite forces that devastated the country with an insurrection, destroying the constitutional order along with people’s lives.The former Democratic Party leader said there is no time to be trapped in the past or divided by ideology, doctrine or factions, adding that from now on, there are no liberal or conservative issues but only issues for South Korea.Lee stressed that he is ready to take charge and lead the country, saying that if given the opportunity to serve the country, he will prove how big a difference a single responsible leader can make.