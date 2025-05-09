Gov’t Calls for Fair Election, Pledges Stern Action to Enforce Rules

Photo : KBS News

At the start of the 22-day official campaign period for the June 3 presidential election, the government has called for a fair election and pledged stern measures to deter any violations.Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong addressed election fairness in a joint statement to the nation on Monday morning at the government complex.In the statement, the ministers said the justice and interior ministries will make every effort to ensure that this election proceeds with greater fairness than any election in history.They warned of strict measures against illegal acts that undermine the fairness of the election and acts by public officials that violate the principle of election neutrality.In particular, the government plans to crack down on election-related violence, violations of regulations governing public opinion polls, and the publication of false information on social media.The government vowed “zero tolerance” for any illegal acts that may occur during the election process, pledging thorough investigations.