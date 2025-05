Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court has postponed its first hearing in a subornation of perjury trial for Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.The Seoul High Court announced Monday that the hearing, originally scheduled for May 20, has been delayed because Lee officially registered as a presidential candidate over the weekend.No new date has been set.On May 7, two other cases involving Lee, one related to alleged election law violations and another to the Daejang-dong land development scandal, were also postponed until after the election at the request of his legal team.The court said the delays were intended to ensure fairness and allow Lee an equal opportunity to campaign in the election.