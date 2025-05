Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom(SKT) has introduced a new “USIM reset” option as it continues to face challenges in securing enough replacement SIM cards following a major hacking incident.Starting Monday, the reset allows users to reuse their existing SIM cards by updating internal identification data instead of replacing them.SKT says the method is as effective as a full replacement and does not require users to reauthenticate financial apps or restore contacts.Experts agree that the reset renders leaked SIM data useless to hackers.Despite initially pledging to replace SIM cards for all 25 million subscribers, SK Telecom has only completed replacements for about five percent of its subscribers due to limited supply.Users must visit an SKT service center to use the reset option, while physical SIM swaps remain available upon request, subject to supply.